Everyone Said The Same Thing About Freddie Freeman After Braves Financial News

With their World Series-winning season in 2021, the Atlanta Braves saw a massive uptick in revenue as compared to the COVID-19 campaign in 2020.

“Liberty Media-owned Atlanta Braves report $568 million in revenue for 2021, $20 million in operating income, big shift from pandemic-impacted 2020 totals of $178 million in rev, $128 million operating loss. Adjusted OIBDA swings for $53 million loss ’20 to $104 million gain in ’21,” Eric Fisher of SportsBusiness Group reports.

In response to these financial reports, fans from around the MLB world all have the same thing to say about Braves star Freddie Freeman.

Despite initial belief that the first baseman would re-sign with Atlanta after their championship run, Freeman was not among the stars who signed pre-lockout deals this offseason. The Braves reportedly offered the former league MVP $135 million over five years, but he wanted a six-year deal.

With this influx in revenue, MLB fans are calling on the Braves to pay their 12-year veteran.

“With revenue like this, plus gains following a World Series Championship and competing for more, there is zero credible reason to believe the Braves can’t pay Freeman, or that they should risk fans’ anger (lost revenue?) by letting him walk,” one wrote.

“This is plenty of money to pay @FreddieFreeman5 what he’s worth,” another added.

Freeman earned $22 million in 2021 before becoming a free agent this offseason. According to reports from ESPN’s Buster Olney earlier this week, there’s “growing belief” that the Atlanta franchise legend will be playing elsewhere in 2022.