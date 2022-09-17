Everyone Said The Same Thing About Georgia After Oregon's Performance Today

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs escapes the pocket away from DJ Johnson #2 and Keyon Ware-Hudson #95 of the Oregon Ducks in the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks are whopping up on the No. 12 BYU Cougars with a 38-7 third-quarter score on Saturday.

Head coach Dan Lanning and the then-No. 11 Ducks opened up their season with an ugly Week 1 loss to the then-No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs — falling in a massive 49-3 blowout.

Given Oregon's dominance over a top-15 team this afternoon, everyone is confirming that No. 1 Georgia is the real deal.

"Oregon's first-team offense has scored on 13 straight drives since they were held without a touchdown against Georgia week one. They scored 7 straight touchdowns vs Eastern Washington week 2 before being pulled, and now today vs No. 12 BYU they've scored six straight times," college football analyst Matt Prehm pointed out.

The Bulldogs have started the 2022 season in a similar way they began their 2021 National Championship campaign. Through their first three games of the year, the Georgia defense has allowed just 10 combined points. They allowed their first touchdown of the year in this afternoon's 48-7 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Oregon's transfer quarterback Bo Nix was thrown into the fire with a season-opening matchup against the Bulldogs. He seems to be settling in this afternoon, throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 12/15 passing against BYU so far.

The Ducks' record will move to 2-1 with today's expected win.