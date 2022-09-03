Everyone Said The Same Thing About Georgia During Game vs. Oregon

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nick Saban's Crimson Tide may be the favorites to win it all in 2022, but the team they lost to in last year's national title game is still pretty good too.

The Georgia Bulldogs are all over Oregon through a quarter and a half, jumping out to an early 21-0 lead.

The Dawgs performance definitely had the college football world talking.

"BREAKING," tweeted Pro Football Focus. "Georgia is still good."

"[Georgia's] Defense might still be good," said Barstool's Big Cat.

"Georgia still VERY good at football," commented Gump Catchcart.

"I don’t have to be objective right now," said Brandon Sudge. "[Georgia] is really good and Oregon stinks in comparison."

We'll see if the Ducks can get anything going vs. UGA's defense in the rest of frame two.