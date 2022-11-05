Everyone Said The Same Thing About Hugh Freeze During Arkansas-Liberty Game

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze is showing he still has what it takes to compete in the SEC.

The Flames currently lead Arkansas 21-3 at halftime of their away-game matchup against the Razorbacks.

Despite Freeze's recent contract extension with the Liberty program, the head coach has been named as a possible replacement option for the Auburn Tigers — who fired Bryan Harsin earlier this week.

During today's contest, several fans and analysts pointed to this early lead as Freeze's tryout for the Tigers' head coaching job.

Freeze's new extension with Liberty has him locked in through the 2030 season. That being said, the head coach reportedly has a "Power Five-friendly" buyout option, per CBS Sports.

This wouldn't be Freeze's first stint in the SEC. He served as head coach for the Ole Miss Rebels from 2012-16, logging a 39-25 record and three bowl game victories.

If Liberty holds on to beat the Razorbacks, the team will be 8-1 on the season.