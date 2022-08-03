Everyone Said The Same Thing About Jacob deGrom Tonight

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 7: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets smiles walking to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won 4-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom made his long-awaited 2022 season debut.

deGrom has been dealing with a series of injuries that have kept him off the field for the past few months. However, when he returned to the mound on Tuesday night, he did so in epic fashion.

deGrom hit 102 miles per hour with a fastball in the first inning. He ended up tossing five innings, giving up three hits with one run, but struck out five batters.

Following the outing, everyone had the same joke about deGrom getting no run support.

"The Mets scored only 1 run for deGrom. He really is back," baseball writer Mike Petriello joked.

"I see Jacob deGrom is pitching his ass off but is in line for the loss because the Mets have failed to score one (1) run for him. Nature is healing," another fan said.

"Jacob deGrom not getting run support through four innings as the #Mets can't figure out Cory Abbott just yet We're back, baby," a third fan joked.

Hopefully he'll get a few more runs in support next outing.