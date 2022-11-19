Everyone Said The Same Thing About Kirk Herbstreit This Morning

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The College GameDay crew flocked to Bozeman this morning ahead of a in-state rivalry between Montana and Montana State.

ESPN's college football pregame show is making history for its coldest show on record. With temperatures well below freezing, the GameDay crew had to bundle up.

Beloved analyst Kirk Herbstreit stole the show with his outfit, though. He reminded fans of the Dutton family from the hit show Yellowstone.

"Kirk Herbstreit is exactly who John Dutton is fighting to keep out of Montana," one fan joked.

"Kirk Herbstreit is dressed like a West Coast real estate developer about to meet John Dutton because he’s trying to buy land next to the #Yellowstone Ranch," added another.

"Kirk channeling his inner John Dutton," joked a third.

Herbstreit might have missed the mark with his outfit today, but fans loved the opportunity to make fun of him a little bit.