Everyone Said The Same Thing About Klay Thompson Tonight

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors watches a shot during their game against the Orlando Magic at ORACLE Arena on November 26, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson is back to doing his thing in an elimination game on Thursday night.

Thompson is doing all he can to send the Warriors back to the NBA Finals. Golden State started the second quarter on an 18-6 run thanks to Thompson draining three-pointer after three-pointer.

He currently has 19 points and is shooting 5-for-8 from deep as the Warriors are up 69-52 at the break.

NBA fans aren't surprised in the slightest.

"19 points in 18 minutes. Game 5 Klay," Legion Hoops tweeted.

Klay Thompson in the first halves so far in this series: Games 1-4: 18 points combined. Game 5: 19 points. Also ties his series-high in scoring," Kenra Andrews tweeted.

"Klay Thompson was a flamethrower in the first half. Warriors lead the Mavs at halftime of Game 5, 69-52," ClutchPoints tweeted.

If the Warriors win, they'll await the winner of the Heat-Celtics series in the NBA Finals.

You can see the remainder of this contest on TNT.