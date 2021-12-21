Everyone Said The Same Thing About Kurt Warner Tonight

The final quarter of Monday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns came with quite a bit of theatrics. However, almost nothing in the contest captivated viewers as much as Kurt Warner’s apparel did.

The Hall of Fame quarterback, who was on the NFL Network broadcast on Monday, became the center of attention because of a heavy jacket that he wore on-air. The puffy, silver coat was hard not to notice and just about every fan watching had thoughts on the fashion choice.

Immediately after Warner’s first on-screen appearance, social media was abuzz with reactions to his jacket. Fans compared him to a super villain, Jiffy-pop, an astronaut and more as he broadcasted Monday’s game.

Overall, the NFL world was in agreement: Warner’s jacket was pretty ridiculous.

Kurt Warner was out here looking like a super villain 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5EyZOuWtpd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 21, 2021

Kurt Warner fashion inspiration is Jiffy-pop pic.twitter.com/pZLpHeK1ER — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) December 21, 2021

Warner was in good spirits about the feedback that he got on social media during the broadcast. After the game ended, he thanked all of those that watched and laughed off those that gave him a hard time.

“As the kids say ‘Drip or drown, and I’m walking on water baby!’ #LoveYou All,” Warner wrote on Twitter.

As the kids say “Drip or drown, and I’m walking on water baby!” #LoveYouAll — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 21, 2021

Warner’s jacket overshadowed most of the first half of Monday’s game, but the Browns and Raiders finally gave fans something to talk about in the final two quarters.

Cleveland stormed back to take its first lead of the game in the fourth quarter and seemed headed for victory before Derek Carr led Las Vegas back down the field with time winding down. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson drilled a field goal as time expired to give his team a 16-14 win.

Las Vegas improved to 7-7 with the victory while Cleveland fell back to 7-7. Both teams will now need to power through these final three games to get into the playoffs.