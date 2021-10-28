The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Mark Davis Today

Raiders owner Mark Davis looks on.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was praised by NFL fans for his comment on the investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Davis, attending the NFL’s owner meetings, said that he believes there should be a written report on the findings.

“Probably, yeah,” Davis said in New York. “I think that there should be, yeah. Especially with some of the things that were, I guess, charged. Yeah, I believe so, I think people deserve [a written report], especially people that were, quote, victims.”

While Davis received a lot of attention for this admission, he was also talked about on social media for a much-less serious reason.

His outfit.

Davis, who rocks somewhat of a bowl cut, was seen at the NFL owner meetings with his backpack on. Many fans joked that it looked like Davis was waiting for the school bus.

Don’t hate on backpacks, people.

You’re never too old – or too rich – to rock a nice backpack.

