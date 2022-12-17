Everyone Said The Same Thing About Minnesota Vikings Today

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings are currently second in the NFC with a 10-3 record.

While their record is one of the best in the league, some fans aren't too sold on them as a Super Bowl contender.

Those doubts are at an all-time high early in this afternoon's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikings are trailing 17-0 in the first quarter. A blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a key fumble for Dalvin Cook have resulted in an excellent start for the Colts.

Fans and analysts from around the league are calling the Vikings "frauds."

"Vikings are Fraud City," one fan wrote.

"I think it is becoming painfully obvious this team is a fraud. The more things change the more they stay the same," another said.

"Vikings in a national spotlight gotta be the most fraud team of all time," another said.

The Vikings are in danger of dropping their second straight game after losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 14.