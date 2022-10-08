Everyone Said The Same Thing About Oklahoma's Quarterback Situation Today

LAWRENCE, KS - OCTOBER 23: A view of a Oklahoma Sooners helmet during a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks on Oct 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The college football world is ready to see some Booty this afternoon.

Oklahoma starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been ruled out for Saturday's Red River Rivalry matchup against the Texas Longhorns. Primary backup Davis Beville is the next man up for the Sooners — but fans around the nation are hoping to see the best name in college football take the field.

The fans want third-string sophomore General Booty.

"OU needs to start the General Booty era at QB..greatest name in all of sports," one fan wrote.

"We want to see General Booty," another said.

"General Booty may be the best football name of all time," another added.

"I’m still holding out hope for a General Booty sighting," another wrote.

After Gabriel suffered a concussion against TCU last weekend, Beville stepped in as the Sooners' new signal caller. He threw for 50 yards on 7/16 passing in the 55-24 loss.

Booty appeared for just two snaps in that contest.

The Longhorns are up 7-0 over the Sooners late in the first quarter. Beville is 3/5 for 15 yards.