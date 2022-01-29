Everyone Said The Same Thing About Rob Gronkowski After Tom Brady News

The shockwave of Tom Brady’s NFL retirement will have impacts spreading throughout the game of football — including within his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad.

Superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski has teamed up with Brady for each of his 11 NFL seasons. And with the all-time great quarterback finally on his way out after 22 years, many are wondering if this marks the end for Gronk as well.

“Oh damn I forgot this probably means Gronk retires too,” one fan wrote.

“That Rob Gronkowski retirement announcement coming any second now,” another added.

Just wait, Rob Gronkowski is coming next. I'm sad but also excited to see a different era in the NFL. This one is gonna slap as hard as when The Sheriff aka Peyton Manning said goodbye. — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) January 29, 2022

I would like to be the first to report that Rob Gronkowski will also be retiring. My source is the Buccaneers' quarterback depth chart without Tom Brady. — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) January 29, 2022

Gronkowski is gonna retire next. So Hall of Fame in 2027 will be Big Ben Tom Brady and Gronk. The hottest ticket in Canton history. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 29, 2022

Through nine seasons together in New England, Brady helped Gronk collect 7,861 yards, 79 touchdowns, four All-Pro selections and two Super Bowl titles. And after coming out of retirement to rejoin his quarterback in Tampa Bay, he logged 1,425 yards, 13 touchdowns and yet another Super Bowl win over the past two seasons with the Bucs.

Gronk teased a possible return next year, but Brady’s retirement could alter his thought process.

“Year 11 in the books. What a ride it’s been. Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too… Year 12???” he wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

Is this the end for Gronkowski’s NFL career?