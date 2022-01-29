Everyone Said The Same Thing About Rob Gronkowski After Tom Brady News

The Spun

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl.

The shockwave of Tom Brady’s NFL retirement will have impacts spreading throughout the game of football — including within his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad.

Superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski has teamed up with Brady for each of his 11 NFL seasons. And with the all-time great quarterback finally on his way out after 22 years, many are wondering if this marks the end for Gronk as well.

“Oh damn I forgot this probably means Gronk retires too,” one fan wrote.

“That Rob Gronkowski retirement announcement coming any second now,” another added.

Through nine seasons together in New England, Brady helped Gronk collect 7,861 yards, 79 touchdowns, four All-Pro selections and two Super Bowl titles. And after coming out of retirement to rejoin his quarterback in Tampa Bay, he logged 1,425 yards, 13 touchdowns and yet another Super Bowl win over the past two seasons with the Bucs.

Gronk teased a possible return next year, but Brady’s retirement could alter his thought process.

“Year 11 in the books. What a ride it’s been. Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too… Year 12???” he wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

Is this the end for Gronkowski’s NFL career?

