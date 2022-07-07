Everyone Said The Same Thing About Taylor Fritz After Rafael Nadal News

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Rafael Nadal of Spain greets Taylor Fritz of The United States after their Men's Singles Quarter Finals Match during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) Shi Tang/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal made the difficult decision to pull out of the Wimbledon semifinals due to a torn abdominal muscle.

While this withdrawal is no doubt a massive disappointment for Nadal, it's equally crushing for his quarterfinals opponent Taylor Fritz.

Fritz battled with the 22-time major champion in a tightly-contested matchup on Wednesday, but was ultimately unable to get the job done. Despite Nadal's nagging abdominal issues, he closed out the American hopeful in a thrilling five-set tiebreak.

Given Nadal's withdrawal one day later, this loss leaves an extra sting for Fritz and the tennis world.

"This sucks, both for all the spectacularly obvious reasons and also for Taylor Fritz, who couldn't quite close Nadal out yesterday," ESPN writer Bill Connelly wrote on Twitter.

"Taylor Fritz must so mad at himself right now that Rafa had quit due to injury," another fan said.

"Feel awful for Taylor Fritz with Nadal pulling out of the semis. Fritz probably should have won and now this," another added.

With Nadal's withdrawal, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will automatically advance to the Finals. He'll face off against the winner of the other semifinals matchup between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.