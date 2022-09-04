Everyone Said The Same Thing About The Pac-12 Last Night

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The heavy-hitters in the Pac-12 got absolutely bodied by the other Power Five conferences in Week 1. Collectively they went 9-3, but it was the three losers who have the college football world discussing them.

No. 11 Oregon couldn't score a touchdown against No. 3 Georgia, while No. 7 Utah were stunned by unranked Florida. The day before, Colorado lost by 25 to lowly TCU.

For many, Oregon and Utah losing that badly this early has some declaring that the Pac-12 will once again not have a team in the College Football Playoff. Unless No. 14 USC runs roughshod through the rest of the conference, they'll probably be right.

Some are taking it a step further, declaring that the Pac-12 is so far behind that they shouldn't even be considered a "Power Five conference" anymore.

To date, the Pac-12 have had only had two College Football Playoff entrants: Oregon in 2014 and Washington in 2016. That's half as many times as Oklahoma alone.

It's probably going to be even harder for the Pac-12 to dazzle the College Football Playoff selection committee once USC and UCLA leave, dropping their membership to 10.

Then again, if one team emerges as the big fish in the small pond like Oklahoma has been, maybe it will actually be easier.

At any rate, there's no room for error for the top teams in the Pac-12 anymore if they want to reach the College Football Playoff.