Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tua Tagovailoa, Nyheim Hines

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Nyheim Hines got hit hard during Thursday night's Colts-Broncos game.

Hines had the ball in his hands and didn't look right after he got popped.

Here's a replay of the hit:

It didn't take long for NFL fans to compare this to the one from last week that involved Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"What are the freakin’ odds that a week after the second Tua concussion in last week's Thursday Night game, another type of injury that showed the same symptoms happened in the very next Thursday Night game? parlay those odds with me having Nyheim Hines in all my bets today. Geez," another fan tweeted.

Hines was ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion following that hit.

Here's to a speedy recovery for Hines.

You can watch the rest of this contest on Amazon Prime Video.