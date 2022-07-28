Everyone Said The Same Thing After DK Metcalf Contract News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

DK Metcalf got his well-deserved payday on Thursday evening.

Metcalf is signing a three-year $72 million extension that includes $58.2 million guaranteed. It's going to keep him in Seattle until at least the end of the 2025 season.

He's just the latest receiver from the 2019 NFL Draft to get a new deal during this offseason. Hunter Renfrow, AJ Brown, and Terry McLaurin all signed new deals where they got their money's worth.

One receiver that's yet to sign a new contract is Deebo Samuel.

The NFL world made sure to realize that when they saw this Metcalf extension.

Samuel finished last season with 1,405 yards receiving and six touchdowns off 77 total receptions. He was also a force out of the backfield when he rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

He's been working out on the side at 49ers training camp as the team looks to sign him.

We'll have to see if he'll get his well-deserved contract in the near future.