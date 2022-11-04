Everyone Said The Same Thing After Kyle Schwarber's Home Run

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Houston Astros shut down the hot bats of the Philadelphia Phillies with the second no-hitter in World Series history.

After the game, reporters asked Phillies star Kyle Schwarber what he thought about being part of Major League Baseball history. "I don't give a s***," he told reporters.

Well, just a day later, he hit a bomb off of Justin Verlander to tie Game 5 at one run apiece. That led everyone on social media to come up with the same response.

"KYLE SCHWARBER DOESNT GIVE A S*** ABOUT YOUR NO HITTER!" one Twitter user said.

"Kyle Schwarber said he didn’t give a s***, and he meant it," said another.

""I really don't give a s***," Kyle Schwarber might have said as he rounded the bases," another fan said after his home run.

Schwarber's home run is the only run for the Phillies so far tonight as they trail 2-1.