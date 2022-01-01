The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After Marvin Harrison Jr’s Touchdown

A closeup of an Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet.BLOOMINGTON, IN - AUGUST 31: The Ohio State Buckeyes are wearing stickers on their helmets showing their support for the those affected by Hurricane Harvey in their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ohio State got its first touchdown of the Rose Bowl on Saturday from a player who has a bright future ahead of him.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, caught a beautiful pass from C.J. Stroud which cut Utah’s lead down to 14-7.

It was the first touchdown of his collegiate career after playing sparingly as a freshman during the regular season. He only had 68 yards on five receptions coming into this game.

He’s getting a heavier workload for this one due to both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave not playing. They decided to skip the Rose Bowl to preserve their bodies for the NFL Draft.

After Harrison Jr. scored, the college football world had the same reaction: We’re all getting old.

Utah was able to respond right after that touchdown and make it 21-7. Running back Tavion Thomas scored his first touchdown of the evening on the ground to restore the two-touchdown lead.

OSU responded after that score to make it 21-14 thanks to Jaxon Smith-Njigba but Utah again answered right back. Britain Covey took the ensuing kickoff return to the house which made it 28-14.

You can see the remainder of this matchup on ESPN.

