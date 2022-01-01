Everyone Said The Same Thing After Marvin Harrison Jr’s Touchdown

Ohio State got its first touchdown of the Rose Bowl on Saturday from a player who has a bright future ahead of him.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, caught a beautiful pass from C.J. Stroud which cut Utah’s lead down to 14-7.

It was the first touchdown of his collegiate career after playing sparingly as a freshman during the regular season. He only had 68 yards on five receptions coming into this game.

He’s getting a heavier workload for this one due to both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave not playing. They decided to skip the Rose Bowl to preserve their bodies for the NFL Draft.

After Harrison Jr. scored, the college football world had the same reaction: We’re all getting old.

When you're watching Marvin Harrison Jr. catch a TD pass in the Rose Bowl, you're realizing that you're also old. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) January 1, 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr. And now I feel old. — Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) January 1, 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr. just hauled in a TD for Ohio State. Man, do I feel old… — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) January 1, 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr. with a huge touchdown grab and I also feel old, I'm 26 btw lol #RoseBowl — Jacob Fyock (@Jacob_Fyock) January 1, 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr.? Okay, I'm old. Exactly how long ago was I working at Cuse? — Bill Dyer (@dyerwb) January 1, 2022

I think Marvin Harrison Jr is the first one that’s made me stop and say “damn I’m getting old” https://t.co/2YrtitZ98q — Jake Noah (@j_noah53) January 1, 2022

That really was Marvin Harrison's son. Damn I'm old. https://t.co/5tDNpTgpyg — M.A. 💲 (@MatthewASoprano) January 1, 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr just caught a touchdown pass and I’m officially old… — Tyler Mone (@Mone2525) January 1, 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr just scored for Ohio State & I’m officially old as hellpic.twitter.com/GycEdbAUnr — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 1, 2022

Utah was able to respond right after that touchdown and make it 21-7. Running back Tavion Thomas scored his first touchdown of the evening on the ground to restore the two-touchdown lead.

OSU responded after that score to make it 21-14 thanks to Jaxon Smith-Njigba but Utah again answered right back. Britain Covey took the ensuing kickoff return to the house which made it 28-14.

You can see the remainder of this matchup on ESPN.