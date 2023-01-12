Everyone Said The Same Thing After Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Announcement

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Jim Harbaugh saga continues to change by the minute.

Harbaugh, who's currently the head coach at Michigan, has been flirting with a return to the NFL for the last two offseasons. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last season before signing an extension to remain at Michigan and now, he's already interviewed with the Denver Broncos.

This has led to Michigan again engaging in contract talks with Harbaugh as the school wants to keep him for the long haul. Harbaugh even released a statement on Thursday afternoon and said he appreciates the support the university has given him.

The college football world knows that this is just the two sides going back-and-forth with contract negotiations.

"A graphic of a statement responding to a statement of optimism, this is peak college football," another tweet read.

"This messaging from Michigan is just embarrassing. Give him the $15m per year that he wants or you lose him. PR theatrics are seen through by everyone," another tweet read.

It'll be interesting to see if this story has a different ending compared to last year.