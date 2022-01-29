The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone Said The Same Thing After Tom Brady Retirement Rumors Leaked

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the field in Los Angeles.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

From the looks of things, it appears ESPN’s original reports of Tom Brady’s retirement were a little bit premature.

Since NFL insider Adam Schefter leaked the reported news of Brady’s retirement, multiple figures from within the quarterback’s camp — including his agent and father — have denied the rumors. Several key members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also say the all-time great quarterback has not yet made his decision.

If Brady truly was still in the midst of weighing his options, could this premature reporting have an effect on his final decision?

Fans from around the NFL world certainly seem to think so.

“Adam Schefter 100% spoiled Tom Brady’s retirement news and he’s pissed. Wouldn’t put it past Brady to come back one year out of spite,” one person said.

“Tom Brady coming back just to spite Adam Schefter would make him the GOAT in all sports for all time,” another added.

“Tom Brady will play this year out of spite and go 17-0 and beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl and win MVP, per source,” another said.

Brady surely isn’t pleased that these rumors are swirling before his official decision.

Do you think these reports will affect his final choice?

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.