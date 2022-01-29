Everyone Said The Same Thing After Tom Brady Retirement Rumors Leaked

From the looks of things, it appears ESPN’s original reports of Tom Brady’s retirement were a little bit premature.

Since NFL insider Adam Schefter leaked the reported news of Brady’s retirement, multiple figures from within the quarterback’s camp — including his agent and father — have denied the rumors. Several key members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also say the all-time great quarterback has not yet made his decision.

If Brady truly was still in the midst of weighing his options, could this premature reporting have an effect on his final decision?

Fans from around the NFL world certainly seem to think so.

“Adam Schefter 100% spoiled Tom Brady’s retirement news and he’s pissed. Wouldn’t put it past Brady to come back one year out of spite,” one person said.

“Tom Brady coming back just to spite Adam Schefter would make him the GOAT in all sports for all time,” another added.

“Tom Brady will play this year out of spite and go 17-0 and beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl and win MVP, per source,” another said.

“oh you thought i was old enough to retire? i’m gonna play another 10 years of football” is a plausible train of thought for tom brady — Joon Lee (@joonlee) January 29, 2022

imagine Tom Brady playing an entire NFL season at age 45 out of spite — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 29, 2022

imagine if Tom Brady was gonna retire tomorrow with a cool video, but now that Schefter ruined it, he just decides to come back for another season out of spite — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady unretiring just to spite Adam Schefter pic.twitter.com/kcibLnLVnN — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 29, 2022

Brady surely isn’t pleased that these rumors are swirling before his official decision.

Do you think these reports will affect his final choice?