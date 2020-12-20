The New England Patriots have officially been eliminated from postseason contention.

New England lost to Miami on Sunday, falling to the Dolphins, 22-12. The Patriots are now 6-8 on the season.

Bill Belichick’s team has officially been eliminated from postseason contention. The Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are still alive for a berth.

For the first time since the 2008 season, the #Patriots have missed the playoffs. The #Dolphins are still alive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2020

It’s safe to say that outside of Patriots fans, everyone is excited with this news.

“Most poverty team in football, they haven’t won a playoff game in years,” one fan joked.

“Should’ve tried cheating like they did when they had Brady,” another fan added.

Of course, not everyone is dancing on their grave.

“It only took the Pats losing the best QB of all time. Losing several key players in free agency and having the most players in the NFL opt out of playing this season due to COVID. They will be back next season once covid is no longer a problem and the team has all its players,” one fan added.

It’s been a long time since New England missed the playoffs. Here’s what was going on in the NFL world the last time it happened:

The Pats have been ELIMINATED. Last Time Patriots Missed the Postseason was 2008. – Matt Ryan Won Offensive Rookie of the Year

– Kurt Warner Led Cardinals to 1st Super Bowl Appearance

– Chad Pennington won NFL Comeback Player of the Year

– The Lions Became 1st Team to Go 0-16 pic.twitter.com/Ha3OmDrR7B — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 20, 2020

The Dolphins, meanwhile, improved to 9-5 with the win and remain in contention.