New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 20: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have officially been eliminated from postseason contention.

New England lost to Miami on Sunday, falling to the Dolphins, 22-12. The Patriots are now 6-8 on the season.

Bill Belichick’s team has officially been eliminated from postseason contention. The Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are still alive for a berth.

It’s safe to say that outside of Patriots fans, everyone is excited with this news.

“Most poverty team in football, they haven’t won a playoff game in years,” one fan joked.

“Should’ve tried cheating like they did when they had Brady,” another fan added.

Of course, not everyone is dancing on their grave.

“It only took the Pats losing the best QB of all time. Losing several key players in free agency and having the most players in the NFL opt out of playing this season due to COVID. They will be back next season once covid is no longer a problem and the team has all its players,” one fan added.

It’s been a long time since New England missed the playoffs. Here’s what was going on in the NFL world the last time it happened:

The Dolphins, meanwhile, improved to 9-5 with the win and remain in contention.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.