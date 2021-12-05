Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Kirby Smart Tonight

Nick Saban is schooling his former defensive coordinator Kirby Smart.

In the fourth quarter of this year’s SEC Championship game, the No. 3 Crimson Tide lead Smart’s No. 1 Bulldogs squad 38-24. In a year where Georgia (12-0) has absolutely dominated its SEC competition, Saban looks as though he’ll get the best of his former student yet again.

Fans from all over the college football world pointed out this lopsided matchup between the former head coach/assistant combo.

Sort of like watching the mentor teach the pupil a lesson. #SabanOverSmart — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 4, 2021

Nick Saban to Kirby Smart with Bama beating Georgia rn: pic.twitter.com/gjwHwI4OvN — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) December 4, 2021

I'd say Kirby Smart to Oklahoma but in a few years Nick Saban would be like pic.twitter.com/ch77NOCPAT — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 4, 2021

Kirby Smart vs. Kirby Smart vs.

other coaches Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/eAuo59lNQO — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 5, 2021

Mr. Coach Nick Saban to Mr. Coach Kirby Smart (respectfully) pic.twitter.com/O2VgjL5hOA — connor (@connorchoate1) December 5, 2021

Nick Saban to Kirby Smart every time Alabama plays Georgia. pic.twitter.com/1m7geM7HYm — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) December 5, 2021

Kirby Smart every time he faces Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/D0M1u6RWjd — Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) December 4, 2021

Kirby Smart served as the defensive coordinator under Saban in Tuscaloosa from 2008-2015. Since leaving to take the head coaching job at Georgia, he is 0-3 against his former boss: one loss in the 2018 national championship game, one in the 2018 SEC title game and one in last season’s 41-24 regular-season matchup.

Even with a loss, Smart’s Bulldogs will likely still earn a spot in the College Football Playoff — lining up a potential rematch for these SEC powerhouses in the postseason.

Heading into tonight’s game, Georgia was 6.5-point favorites over Alabama, making it the first time the Crimson tide weren’t favored in 92 straight games.

It seems the decision to bet against Nick Saban may have backfired.