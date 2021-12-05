The Spun

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Kirby Smart Tonight

SEC coaches Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, with the College Football Playoff trophy.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 07: University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban (left) and University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stand with the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy after a Coaches Press Conference on January 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is schooling his former defensive coordinator Kirby Smart.

In the fourth quarter of this year’s SEC Championship game, the No. 3 Crimson Tide lead Smart’s No. 1 Bulldogs squad 38-24. In a year where Georgia (12-0) has absolutely dominated its SEC competition, Saban looks as though he’ll get the best of his former student yet again.

Fans from all over the college football world pointed out this lopsided matchup between the former head coach/assistant combo.

Kirby Smart served as the defensive coordinator under Saban in Tuscaloosa from 2008-2015. Since leaving to take the head coaching job at Georgia, he is 0-3 against his former boss: one loss in the 2018 national championship game, one in the 2018 SEC title game and one in last season’s 41-24 regular-season matchup.

Even with a loss, Smart’s Bulldogs will likely still earn a spot in the College Football Playoff — lining up a potential rematch for these SEC powerhouses in the postseason.

Heading into tonight’s game, Georgia was 6.5-point favorites over Alabama, making it the first time the Crimson tide weren’t favored in 92 straight games.

It seems the decision to bet against Nick Saban may have backfired.

