Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Ryan Tannehill Right Now

The current score only show’s a 10-point disparity between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans — but the disparity between quarterback talent is far more expansive.

Midway through the third quarter, Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow has 266 yards on 20/27 passing. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has just 92 yards and two interceptions (including one on the first play of the game) on 7/14 passing.

NFL fans from around the league are taking notice of Tannehill’s disappointing performance.

“One team has a good QB One team doesn’t. That’s the difference,” one fan wrote. “Ryan Tannehill losing his third straight playoff game again.”

“It’s time to have an honest conversation about Ryan Tannehill not being a good QB,” another added.

Ryan Tannehill is Ryan Tannehill

First throw of the day for Ryan Tannehill gets picked off



Ryan Tannehill missed AJ Brown deep. Gotta have that.

Derrick Henry looking at Ryan Tannehill

If the Titans want to come back from this 16-6 deficit, Tannehill will need to step up his level of play in a big way.