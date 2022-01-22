The Spun

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Ryan Tannehill Right Now

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass in the NFL Playoffs win over the Ravens.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans passes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The current score only show’s a 10-point disparity between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans — but the disparity between quarterback talent is far more expansive.

Midway through the third quarter, Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow has 266 yards on 20/27 passing. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has just 92 yards and two interceptions (including one on the first play of the game) on 7/14 passing.

NFL fans from around the league are taking notice of Tannehill’s  disappointing performance.

“One team has a good QB One team doesn’t. That’s the difference,” one fan wrote. “Ryan Tannehill losing his third straight playoff game again.”

“It’s time to have an honest conversation about Ryan Tannehill not being a good QB,” another added.

If the Titans want to come back from this 16-6 deficit, Tannehill will need to step up his level of play in a big way.

