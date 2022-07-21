Everyone Was Making Same Joke About Draymond Green Last Night

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors talks with injured LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Chase Center on April 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, 2022 ESPYS host Steph Curry made some jokes at the expense of his longtime rival LeBron James.

"LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals," Curry said. "So yes, you guessed it, this feels better."

Curry's Golden State teammate Draymond Green is also a longtime rival of LeBron's stemming from the Warriors' four-straight Finals matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-18.

That being said, Green and James have since developed a close friendship. Especially in recent months, the Golden State forward has had plenty of kind things to say about Lakers superstar — most recently saying he's "arguably the smartest" basketball player of all time.

Though you can see him laughing at the joke after the fact, countless NBA fans joked that Green would come rushing to LeBron's defense.

Draymond and LeBron became closer off the court when he signed with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports — James' longtime representation — in 2019.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Green revealed that he and LeBron vacationed together in Cabo during the 2022 All-Star break.