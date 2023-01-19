Everyone's Asking The Same Question About Lamar Jackson Today

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There have been questions about Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore since before the 2022 season even started. But after today's news, there are even more questions.

On Thursday the Baltimore Ravens announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman is leaving after four years running the offense. Roman is responsible for building the offense totally around Jackson to the point where he's made two Pro Bowls and won the MVP award.

With Roman gone and Jackson out of contract, fans have one question on their mind: Will Jackson even WANT to play in Baltimore again for whoever the team lines up to replace Roman?

"Not sure what to make of Greg Roman departure. He's responsible for Kap & Lamar becoming major stars quickly. Is new guy in Balt gonna change up the offense? Lamar gonna wanna do that?" FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre tweeted a short while ago.

"Something fishy going on in Baltimore. Wonder if Lamar signs there now?" one user replied.

"Lamar isn’t going to be around Baltimore," another said.

"I may be in the minority, but I like the way Ravens are moving forward without Greg Roman. They’re celebrating the many things he did well. No need to tarnish him. It’s time for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson to get a new OC, but they’re keeping it classy. Wishing him the best," Ravens insider Sarah Ellison wrote.

A lot could hinge on where Roman goes next and who the Ravens hire to replace him.