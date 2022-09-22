Everyone's Making Fun Of Tony Gonzalez Before Browns-Steelers Game

Tony Gonzalez of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks at the Pro Bowl press conference at the Super Bowl XL Media Center at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan on February 1, 2006. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Tony Gonzalez made a pretty interesting decision before the Browns-Steelers game on Thursday night.

The all-time great tight end was wearing gloves on the Amazon Prime set in September.

Yes, it's the first night of Fall, but this is still a decision that had plenty of people making fun of him.

"Tony Gonzalez is making it seem like it’s frigid cold in Cleveland over and over. Soooo I had to check. How is that gloves, blanket, and heater weather?"

"What’s the deal with Tony Gonzalez’s gloves tonight? It’s not that cold in Cleveland."

It's expected to be a little chilly in Cleveland but it's only sweatshirt weather, not gloves and hats weather.

The winner of this game will be in first place in the AFC North heading into the rest of the games on Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.