Everyone's Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers' Family
NFL fans are having some fun with Aaron Rodgers on social media.
Rodgers got one last dig in at a fellow quarterback before "The Match" takes place on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET.
"Pat, I'm sure, is a big tik-toker. It runs in the family," Rodgers said.
Mahomes' brother Jackson is a famous tik-toker and posts them each week.
The NFL world then made a jab at Rodgers since he wouldn't know what family is since he's not close with a lot of his family members.
Rodgers is set to play with Tom Brady against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in this exhibition match.
It can be watched on TNT.