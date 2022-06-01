Everyone's Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers' Family

BIG SKY, MONTANA - JULY 06: Tom Brady (L) and Aaron Rodgers meet during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

NFL fans are having some fun with Aaron Rodgers on social media.

Rodgers got one last dig in at a fellow quarterback before "The Match" takes place on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET.

"Pat, I'm sure, is a big tik-toker. It runs in the family," Rodgers said.

Mahomes' brother Jackson is a famous tik-toker and posts them each week.

The NFL world then made a jab at Rodgers since he wouldn't know what family is since he's not close with a lot of his family members.

Rodgers is set to play with Tom Brady against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in this exhibition match.

It can be watched on TNT.