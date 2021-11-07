Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers Tonight

Aaron Rodgers isn’t playing in Sunday afternoon’s game due to a positive test, but the Green Bay Packers star quarterback is still a topic of discussion – and jokes – on social media.

The star NFL quarterback is out this week due a positive test. While Rodgers said earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” it turns out he wasn’t actually vaccinated. Rodgers opened up about his situation in a wild interview with Pat McAfee.

Sunday, second-year Packers quarterback Jordan Love is starting in Rodgers’ place.

Love has some friends and family members in attendance on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, their seats aren’t very good…

Jordan Love’s family did not get the Rodgers Rate on these tickets pic.twitter.com/4BerVwz9Ni — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 7, 2021

Unsurprisingly, many fans are joking that Rodgers must’ve given Love the tickets he usually gives to his family.

Rodgers’ rift with his family has been well documented over the years.

“You can tell Jordan Love has learned a lot from watching Aaron Rodgers. Like pretending like his family doesn’t exist,” one fan tweeted.

“Aaron Rodgers must’ve hooked up Jordan Love’s family with tickets,” another fan tweeted.

“Well they know Rodgers doesn’t talk to his family so maybe these are the defacto starting qb family tickets,” another fan tweeted.

“That’s where Aaron Rodgers usually makes his family sit,” another fan tweeted.

Jokes aside, it’s pretty wild to see the mother and girlfriend of an NFL starting quarterback sitting up so high. But hey, maybe they just like the view of the game from up there…