Everyone's Making Same Joke About Baker Mayfield Today

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

With each passing day, the Deshaun Watson situation looks worse. And with it looking like Cleveland's $230 million QB will face further discipline from the league, fans attention turned towards Baker Mayfield.

Joking that this is what the Browns should expect from the former first overall pick once Watson gets suspended:

Others got in on the fun on Twitter Wednesday.

"LMAO I CANT," one user laughed in all-caps.

"I hope the entire Browns franchise crashes and [expletive] burns after this," a Bills fan said.

"Brought in Brissett for this reason," commented a member of the Dawg Pound.

"We all know he blocked the Browns number," another said of Baker.

"Browns don't deserve Baker."

Baker Mayfield has been excused by the team from mandatory minicamp this week.