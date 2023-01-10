Everyone's Making Same Joke About Bill Belichick Tonight

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots addresses the media in a press conference following the Patriots 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey got off to a hot start during tonight's National Championship matchup against TCU.

The talented sophomore reeled in four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown during the first quarter.

McConkey doesn't have the prototypical star wide receiver build, but he's no doubt an excellent college football player.

Football fans are all making the same joke about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after this hot start for McConkey.

"Bill Belichick frantically scribbling plays for Ladd McConkey onto a paper towel," one fan wrote.

"Bill Belichick can’t wait to use a 6th round pick on McConkey," another said.

"Bill Belichick has to be drooling over this McConkey fella," another said.

Belichick is famous for finding diamonds in the rough — especially at the wide receiver position. Whether it be Wes Welker of Julian Edelman, the Pats head coach knows how to get the best out of overlooked slot receivers.

McConkey will be eligible for the NFL draft after one more collegiate season.