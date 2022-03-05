Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Bill Self On Saturday

Bill Self just had to steal the spotlight from Coach K one last time, didn’t he?

ESPN spent weeks promoting Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Coverage was supposed to begin at that time. However, No. 6 Kansas and No. 21 Texas went longer than expected after the teams were tied at 57 at the end of regulation, proceeding to overtime in the process.

Duke vs. North Carolina, meanwhile began on ESPN2. There’s no doubt network executives weren’t happy about it.

Self, on the other hand, will probably have a chuckle or two about it later tonight. Although it obviously wasn’t intentional, it’s pretty funny his game caused the delay in Coach K coverage.

“Pro move by Bill Self. Pushing for overtime to ruin Coach K’s last game at Cameron,” one fan tweeted.

Pro move by Bill Self. Pushing for overtime to ruin Coach K’s last game at Cameron. — Brock (@BrockSnorwood) March 5, 2022