Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Bill Self On Saturday

Bill Self just had to steal the spotlight from Coach K one last time, didn’t he?
ESPN spent weeks promoting Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Coverage was supposed to begin at that time. However, No. 6 Kansas and No. 21 Texas went longer than expected after the teams were tied at 57 at the end of regulation, proceeding to overtime in the process.
Duke vs. North Carolina, meanwhile began on ESPN2. There’s no doubt network executives weren’t happy about it.
Self, on the other hand, will probably have a chuckle or two about it later tonight. Although it obviously wasn’t intentional, it’s pretty funny his game caused the delay in Coach K coverage.
“Pro move by Bill Self. Pushing for overtime to ruin Coach K’s last game at Cameron,” one fan tweeted.
Pro move by Bill Self. Pushing for overtime to ruin Coach K’s last game at Cameron.
— Brock (@BrockSnorwood) March 5, 2022
“Bill Self purposely taking Texas to OT on purpose to take away TV time from Coach K,” a fan joked.
Bill Self purposely taking Texas to OT on purpose to take away TV time from Coach K. pic.twitter.com/9Mj2DKes9j
— Eric Bridges (@Eric_Bridges) March 5, 2022
“Bill Self spoiling things for Coach K is classic,” one fan said.
Bill Self spoiling things for Coach K is classic
— Greg Waddell (@gwizzy12) March 5, 2022
“ESPN is always clueless with its college basketball scheduling but today is easily the most preposterous, playing roulette with Coach K’s final game. WEEKS of advertising and people are subjecting to Bill Self. But it serves them right. I hope the Kansas game goes 10 OTs. #CoachK,” a fan wrote.
ESPN is always clueless with its college basketball scheduling but today is easily the most preposterous, playing roulette with Coach K’s final game. WEEKS of advertising and people are subjecting to Bill Self. But it serves them right. I hope the Kansas game goes 10 OTs. #CoachK
— John Lund (@lundinbridge) March 5, 2022
The Texas-Kansas game is just moments away from coming to an end. ESPN will quickly transition coverage to Duke vs. UNC.