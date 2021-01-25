Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Brady vs. Mahomes

The NFL is probably getting what it wanted. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is a TV ratings dream as far as Super Bowl matchups are concerned. Mahomes and the Chiefs are the present/future of the league, while Brady is making sure to remind everyone that he’s not done yet.

Brady will be going for Super Bowl win No. 7. He won six championships in New England and has a chance to win one in his first season in Tampa Bay.

Mahomes, meanwhile, is going for Super Bowl win No. 2. The Chiefs beat the 49ers in last year’s Super Bowl. Mahomes and Co. will look to repeat in two weeks.

The Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady jokes are already going viral on social media. ESPN tweeted out the best one that everyone seems to agree with:

Brady and Mahomes playing in the Super Bowl ⏳ pic.twitter.com/fbiK9SczpM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2021

Well played, SportsCenter.

The Bucs and the Chiefs are scheduled to meet in the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Feb. 7. The game will air on CBS.