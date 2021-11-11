Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Cam Newton Today

Former league MVP Cam Newton is heading back to Charlotte.

After a meeting with his former team this morning, Newton signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers. The move was made in conjunction with some recent injuries and struggles at the quarterback position.

While some view this as a heartwarming reunion, others see it as the Panthers organization crawling back to the franchise player they released back in 2020.

Immediately after the news of Newton’s signing broke, countless fans and analysts broke out a similar joke, quoting Thanos from Marvel’s popular Avengers movie franchise:

“You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me.”

Panthers had to go get Cam 😅 pic.twitter.com/JxsQqnFRI0 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 11, 2021

with this Cam Newton news, Twitter is all Thanos and Photoshop jokes — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 11, 2021

Cam Newton giving that Thanos End Game speech to the Panthers front office 😂 — BlackSuperheroMusic (@JerichoShabazz) November 11, 2021

Cam Newton is going back to the Panthers Someone get the Thanos meme — Shadow🐝 #HIVESZN (@CatalystIsMe) November 11, 2021

In 2015, Cam Newton-mania was at its peak. Leading the Panthers to a 15-1 regular season record and a Super Bowl appearance behind some electrifying performances, the former No. 1 overall pick became a fan-favorite as a leader of the golden age in Carolina.

Newton’s later years with the franchise did not live up to this hype though. Prior to the 2020 season, the Panthers released their once-indispensable QB.

Since his release, Carolina has amassed a 9-16 overall record.

2021 starter Sam Darnold has been ruled out for this weekend’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, leaving backup P.J. Walker as the only QB on the roster prior to this signing. Newton could technically suit up and play in Week 10, but Walker is currently expected to retain his starting position.

Carolina fans will welcome Cam Newton home at Bank of America Stadium in Week 11.