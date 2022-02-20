The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Chris Webber On Sunday

Michigan Wolverines forward Juwan Howard, guard Jalen Rose, and forward Chris Webber (l to r) look on during a game against Indiana.8 Mar 1992: Michigan Wolverines forward Juwan Howard, guard Jalen Rose, and forward Chris Webber (l to r) look on during a game against Indiana.

Social media is having a field day with Chris Webber jokes on Sunday after what happened with Juwan Howard.

Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard got into a scuffle with a Wisconsin assistant coach towards the end of the game. Howard wasn’t happy that the Badgers called a timeout when the game was basically over.

Fans on social media think that if Howard could punch anyone, it should be Chris Webber after what happened in 1993.

Webber famously tried to call timeout when he was leading the Wolverines in the 1993 National Championship, but he had none left. Michigan was down by two at the time and basically lost the game due that.

This is a job well done by all the college basketball fans.

After the scuffle, Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh addressed the media and confirmed that what Howard did has no place in college basketball.

“There is no room for that in our competition. It’s unfortunate what transpired. I expect the league will act swiftly. It’s difficult for me to compose myself,” McIntosh said.

Right now, Howard has not been disciplined but that’s expected to change very soon.

