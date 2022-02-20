Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Chris Webber On Sunday

Social media is having a field day with Chris Webber jokes on Sunday after what happened with Juwan Howard.

Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard got into a scuffle with a Wisconsin assistant coach towards the end of the game. Howard wasn’t happy that the Badgers called a timeout when the game was basically over.

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Fans on social media think that if Howard could punch anyone, it should be Chris Webber after what happened in 1993.

Webber famously tried to call timeout when he was leading the Wolverines in the 1993 National Championship, but he had none left. Michigan was down by two at the time and basically lost the game due that.

Obviously #JuwanHoward is very sensitive to timeouts since that time #ChrisWebber lost the 1993 NCAA championship game vs #UNC https://t.co/8Ulvmnvq60 — Obviously (Not) Tomlin (@Tomlin_Sense) February 20, 2022

If Juwan Howard was going to punch anyone over a timeout it should've been Chris Webber. — Premium Content RD (@TheOriginalRD) February 20, 2022

Chris Webber would’ve diffused the situation by calling timeout. https://t.co/SA9SB2BtaN — Paul Petera (@paulpetera) February 20, 2022

Juwan Howard didn’t like that Chris Webber called a timeout either. #Badgers — WWJL115 (@wwjl115) February 20, 2022

It took a while but Chris Webber finally off the hook for dumbest thing a member of the Fab Five ever did https://t.co/itLsJlKZO8 — Geoff O'Neil 🔥 (@GeoffONeil) February 20, 2022

If Juwan is gonna be mad at anyone over a bad timeout call….it should be Chris Webber. https://t.co/ukJ6iqoYhV — Drew Stoltz (@thesleezyman) February 20, 2022

If Juwan wanted to punch a guy for taking a timeout it should’ve been Chris Webber catching the hands. *stolen — Kevin Ducey (@KMDuce) February 20, 2022

This is a job well done by all the college basketball fans.

After the scuffle, Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh addressed the media and confirmed that what Howard did has no place in college basketball.

“There is no room for that in our competition. It’s unfortunate what transpired. I expect the league will act swiftly. It’s difficult for me to compose myself,” McIntosh said.

Right now, Howard has not been disciplined but that’s expected to change very soon.