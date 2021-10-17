Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Jaguars vs. Dolphins

The National Football League has been playing games in London to help develop fandom overseas. However, based on Sunday morning’s matchup, does the league actually want that to happen?

It’s fair to wonder that while watching Sunday’s London game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins.

Jacksonville, winless on the year, is leading 1-4 Miami early in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars are leading the Dolphins, 17-13, with less than 12 minutes to play in the contest.

Everyone watching is joking that the NFL must not want to develop fandom in England with this kind of Sunday morning matchup.

The NFL planning the London games every season pic.twitter.com/3LBpevWgNC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2021

Sunday is the 30th NFL game in London.

—NONE had 2 teams with winning records. (5/14 games this week have that!)

—NONE had 2 playoff teams (12.3% of games have that!)

Now, they get 1-4 Miami vs. 0-5 Urban.

Why does the NFL export bad football to London?https://t.co/x7lE2v0CkP — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 15, 2021

Regular NFL Sunday vs. NFL Sunday in London pic.twitter.com/DYFpbKmhuw — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 10, 2021

Hey, at least the game is close – and for us watching from back in the United States, there aren’t any other options.

Me waking up at 10am and seeing the Dolphins are already down 2 TDs to the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/x9GNDaYL9Z — Lauderdale Lowry 🌴 (@06NotRigged) October 17, 2021

Maybe we’ll get a fun finish between the two teams on Sunday morning.

Jacksonville and Miami are playing on CBS. The Jaguars are looking for their first win of the year, while the Dolphins are hoping to improve to 2-4.