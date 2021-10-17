The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars players celebrate in London.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate during the NFL London 2021 match between Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The National Football League has been playing games in London to help develop fandom overseas. However, based on Sunday morning’s matchup, does the league actually want that to happen?

It’s fair to wonder that while watching Sunday’s London game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins.

Jacksonville, winless on the year, is leading 1-4 Miami early in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars are leading the Dolphins, 17-13, with less than 12 minutes to play in the contest.

Everyone watching is joking that the NFL must not want to develop fandom in England with this kind of Sunday morning matchup.

Hey, at least the game is close – and for us watching from back in the United States, there aren’t any other options.

Maybe we’ll get a fun finish between the two teams on Sunday morning.

Jacksonville and Miami are playing on CBS. The Jaguars are looking for their first win of the year, while the Dolphins are hoping to improve to 2-4.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.