Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of the Ohio State Buckeyes logo is seen on the back of the medical tent in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week.

On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a dehumanizing term in some contexts.

"We recommend avoiding general and often dehumanizing “the” labels such as the poor, the mentally ill, the French, the disabled, the college-educated. Instead, use wording such as people with mental illnesses. And use these descriptions only when clearly relevant," the outlet said.

As you might imagine, some sports fans decided to have some fun with this new guideline as it pertains to "The" Ohio State University:

Ohio State students, alumni and staff take great pride in adding the word "The" before Ohio State University, whether it's in conversation or media appearances.

For the Buckeyes, it's a source of pride. For non-Buckeyes, it can often be one of the most annoying things in the world.

It's good for a laugh, but it's not going to change the fact that the phrase "The Ohio State University" isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Do you dislike it when people add the word "the" to the university's name?