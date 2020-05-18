Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Pacers Fan In ‘The Last Dance’

Episode 9 of ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, is underway.

We got right into the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals between the Bulls and the Indiana Pacers. Jordan and Co. took the first two games of the series at home before traveling to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4.

Former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson spoke in The Last Dance about how tough of an arena Indiana was to play in. ESPN then showed some clips of several screaming Pacers fans. One is now going viral.

A blonde-haired female Pacers fan screamed her head off before one game against the Bulls. She has since gone viral on Twitter. And everyone is making the same joke about her.

Everyone was amped up in Indiana heading into those Bulls games, to be fair.

Pacers star Reggie Miller revealed in The Last Dance that he thought he was going to “retire” Michael Jordan.

“We all looked at the Bulls as the standard model of success. They were considered the best at that time. But we felt, and I feel to this day, we were the better team. The whole thing is, there was whispers that this was going to be Mike’s last year. So I think a perfect storm was brewing. In my mind, I was thinking … ‘this is it. You’re going to retire Michael Jordan,’” Miller told The Last Dance.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is currently airing Episode 9. Episode 10 will air at 10 p.m. E.T.