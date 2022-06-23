Everyone's Making Same Joke About Texas Following Arch Manning News

BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 04: A helmet of the Texas Longhorns lies on the field as the team warms up prior to facing the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on October 4, 2008 in Boulder, Colorado. Texas defeated Colorado 38-14. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Arch Manning has officially committed to the Texas Longhorns, making him arguably the biggest commitment to the iconic program since Vince Young.

But Texas hasn't found a whole lot of success since Young scored that iconic touchdown in the Rose Bowl. Now that they have Manning though, fans believe their fortunes are about to change.

Texas fans and some general college football fans are all declaring that (once again) "Texas is back." But if you look up the phrase on Twitter, you'll get a very different sense.

A lot of Texas haters are joking that despite landing Manning, Texas is not - in fact - back. There's a pretty strong mix of the two sentiments on Twitter right now:

247Sports rates Arch Manning as the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is tied with Vince Young for the highest rating for any recruit in school history on the scouting website.

If Manning is anywhere close to as good as Young was between 2003 and 2005, the Longhorns football program is in great hands. But the real goal is going to be winning a national championship.

In the past 15 years, Texas have only two top five and three top 10 finishes. Texas probably can't be "back" until they win a title though.

What kind of an impact will Arch Manning have for the Longhorns?