Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Tom Brady Tonight

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the field in Los Angeles.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-24.

It was a rough game for Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense. The Bucs had a lot of yards through the air – Brady threw for 432 yards and one touchdown – but weren’t able to capitalize with a ton of touchdowns.

The Rams played extremely well, though, handing Brady and the Buccaneers their first loss of the regular season.

Brady remains winless in Los Angeles (this was his first game in the city). He’s played in more than 30 NFL cities, but had yet to play in L.A. until this weekend.

The legendary NFL quarterback will head out of Southern California without a win. Everyone’s now joking about Brady being winless in L.A.

Brady will hope to improve his Los Angeles record to 1-1 at the end of the season. The Southern California city is set to host the Super Bowl this year.

