Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Tom Brady Tonight

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-24.

It was a rough game for Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense. The Bucs had a lot of yards through the air – Brady threw for 432 yards and one touchdown – but weren’t able to capitalize with a ton of touchdowns.

The Rams played extremely well, though, handing Brady and the Buccaneers their first loss of the regular season.

Brady remains winless in Los Angeles (this was his first game in the city). He’s played in more than 30 NFL cities, but had yet to play in L.A. until this weekend.

The legendary NFL quarterback will head out of Southern California without a win. Everyone’s now joking about Brady being winless in L.A.

Amazing career for #TB12 but he has never won a game in Los Angeles during his 22 years in the @NFL. (not hating, just funny fact). — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 26, 2021

Tom Brady is winless in LA — Ryan (@ryanm5292) September 26, 2021

Crazy stat: Tom Brady is WINLESS in Los Angeles. #RamsHouse — The Ripper (@RipKingston) September 26, 2021

Brady will hope to improve his Los Angeles record to 1-1 at the end of the season. The Southern California city is set to host the Super Bowl this year.