Everyone's Making Same Joke About Tom Brady's Family Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has already lined up a new job once he wraps up his NFL playing career.

The iconic quarterback will join FOX as its leading NFL analyst once he retires. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady is set to make $375 million over 10 years, the richest contract in sports-media history and a higher total contract value than every current NFL player besides Patrick Mahomes.

Taking that money to watch and talk about football once a week seems like an easy call. However, Brady's decision prompted many Twitter users to make the even easier joke about how much he much have hated his brief retirement to have since returned and found his next career path.

Of course, low-hanging-fruit Twitter jokes don't encapsulate the entire picture.

If anything, a studio job could represent the perfect gig for a retired player because the schedule allots for more family time. Brady won't be calling games seven days a week, so he should have much more time to spend at home than he will while playing an NFL season.

While Brady is the NFL's oldest player, the 44-year-old has plenty left to contribute. How many other middle-aged people are accused of hating their family for taking a high-paying job -- even if it's a little less than $375 million -- to provide a better life for said family?