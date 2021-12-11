Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Urban Meyer On Saturday

Urban Meyer’s days in Jacksonville might be numbered.

According to a Saturday report from NFL.com, tensions are high in Jacksonville right now, thanks to the coaching tendencies of the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach.

Meyer and the Jaguars have struggled mightily in Year 1. The struggles have reportedly bled into the locker room, too.

From the NFL.com report:

Months of tension surrounding Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks, sources say, renewing questions in league circles about whether Meyer’s stay in Jacksonville could end after just one tumultuous season. At this point, there are no signs that Jaguars owner Shad Khan is seriously considering a change. One of the NFL’s most patient and supportive owners, Khan dreamed for years of Meyer — a three-time college national champion at Florida and Ohio State — coaching his team and overhauling the culture of a franchise accustomed to losing, before finally luring him out of retirement in January. (A spokesman for Khan declined comment for this story.) But sources say Meyer’s repeated public comments shifting blame to players and coaches amid the team’s 2-10 season have exacerbated frustration in the building with his hard-charging and sometimes condescending approach — a style that many observers believed wouldn’t work in the NFL even before the Jaguars hired him.

Welp.

Sunday afternoon should be interesting…

Many fans are joking on social media that the Jaguars players could take a final stand against Meyer on Sunday.

It’ll be interesting to see if any fireworks fly on Sunday.

Jacksonville and Tennessee are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.