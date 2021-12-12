Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Urban Meyer On Sunday

Urban Meyer is less than one full season into his National Football League career, but it’s already looking like the former college football head coach might not reach Year 2 as a professional.

The Jaguars were crushed by the Titans, 20-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Meyer looked pretty distraught. He admitted that losing “sucks” and it’s really taking a toll on him this season.

Many football fans are now joking that Meyer will attempt to head back to the college football level following the season.

Urban Meyer leaving Jacksonville to go back to college pic.twitter.com/w3XV0mEA35 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 12, 2021

Urban Meyer looks like a man who regrets leaving college football pic.twitter.com/Q5IdyASRv7 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 12, 2021

I 100% believe Urban Meyer hasn’t coached his final college game. I don’t care how much he allegedly hates recruiting now. He won’t let himself end his career with this Jaguars disaster. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 11, 2021

The big question will be, where could Meyer land at the college football level?

He’s one of the greatest head coaches in college football history, but based on how his Ohio State tenure ended – and how his Jaguars tenure has gone – major programs might be hesitant to hire the three-time national champion.