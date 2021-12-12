The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Urban Meyer On Sunday

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer is less than one full season into his National Football League career, but it’s already looking like the former college football head coach might not reach Year 2 as a professional.

The Jaguars were crushed by the Titans, 20-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Meyer looked pretty distraught. He admitted that losing “sucks” and it’s really taking a toll on him this season.

Many football fans are now joking that Meyer will attempt to head back to the college football level following the season.

The big question will be, where could Meyer land at the college football level?

He’s one of the greatest head coaches in college football history, but based on how his Ohio State tenure ended – and how his Jaguars tenure has gone – major programs might be hesitant to hire the three-time national champion.

