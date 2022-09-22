Everyone's Making Same Najee Harris Joke Thursday Night

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North battle.

Harris was widely considered a solid first-round pick in fantasy football leagues ahead of the 2022 season, but the Steelers running back has so far made fantasy managers second guess that projection.

Before tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup, fantasy football fans are all making the same joke at Harris' expense.

"If you drafted Najee Harris in the first round this year, you basically ordered a well-done steak with ketchup on the side," one fan wrote.

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, Harris has collected just 72 yards rushing on 2.9 yards per carry. Despite being initially considered a significant threat in the pass game out of the backfield, he has only seven catches for 43 yards.

His fantasy football production was somewhat salvaged by one receiving touchdown in Week 1 — his first and only score of the season.

Harris will look to notch some improved production in tonight's primetime, rivalry matchup.