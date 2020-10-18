Everyone’s Making Same Trevor Lawrence Joke After Today’s NFL Games

Hopefully you like New York City, Trevor Lawrence.

There is now just one winless team in the National Football League. The New York Jets are the only NFL team that has yet to win a game following Sunday victories by the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons.

The New York Jets are now the clear favorite to land the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. With that pick, they should select Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

That is assuming the Tigers quarterback declares, of course. Lawrence technically has another season of eligibility. Many are now joking that he could refuse to play for the Jets.

It would be tough to blame him if he did. The Jets have been a dumpster fire for years and have done nothing to help young quarterback Sam Darnold, who looked like a premier QB prospect coming out of USC.

Jets are now the NFL’s last winless team. Trevor Lawrence: pic.twitter.com/yLSrmClYNS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2020

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky had a blunt message for fans of bad NFL teams on Saturday.

“Winning 1 game is not worth it if it forces you to not get the first pick to draft Trevor Lawrence,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Simply put it’s just not worth missing out on getting that first pick.”

The Jets seem to be taking that advice to heart.