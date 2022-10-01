Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Aaron Judge Today

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a two run home run against Liam Hendriks #16 of the Oakland Athletics during the first inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It took Yankees slugger Aaron Judge a while to get from 60 to 61 home runs to tie Roger Maris' all-time AL record.

Now, the baseball world is awaiting Judge's 62nd out-of-the-park blast. But it may take a while.

Everyone is making the same joke about the New York Yankees star this Saturday afternoon.

The TCU football team, which has 41 points at halftime vs. Oklahoma, may reach 62 points before Judge hits his 62 homer.

"TCU gonna get to 62 before the baseball guy does lmao," Jason Kirk said on Twitter.

To be fair to Aaron Judge, it's far easier to score 62 points in a college football game than it is to hit 62 home runs in a season. But the point still stands that it seems to be taking a while for Judge to break the record.

That's not exactly Judge's fault, though. Opposing pitchers aren't giving him nearly anything in the zone. He's also getting walked pretty often.

Who knows? Maybe Judge will break the record today. But the Horned Frogs may get to 62 points before he does.