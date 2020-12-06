Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Alabama vs. LSU

Alabama vs. LSU was the biggest game of the college football regular season in 2019. Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a huge win against Tua Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide.

Tonight, Alabama is playing at LSU. Typically, this would be a massive game. Unfortunately, it really isn’t this year.

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers have kicked off, but everyone’s focused in on another game – BYU at Coastal Carolina.

Yes, the college football world prefers watching two non-Power 5 teams playing on a teal field over two powerhouses in Alabama and LSU.

“Just as expected back in August, I’m ignoring Bama-LSU because Coastal Carolina-BYU is headed for a thrilling finish. CBS should’ve seen this coming and scheduled accordingly,” college football writer Dirk Chatelain tweeted.

“I can’t believe LSU-Alabama is about to kick off and I’m glued to a game on the teal turf in Myrtle Beach,” The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel wrote.

“Any one else think Brad and Gary pulled the plug in the CBS booth to watch the end of Coastal/BYU?” Pete Thamel wrote.

For those not watching: Coastal Carolina is leading BYU, 22-17, late in the fourth quarter.

The game is airing on ESPNU.