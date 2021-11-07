Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Baker Mayfield Today

The Cleveland Browns are playing the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era on Sunday afternoon.

So far, things are going very well.

Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-7, on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield is 7 for 8 for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Unsurprisingly, many are taking to social media to make jokes about Mayfield’s performance without Beckham on the field.

Baker Mayfield with OBJ vs Baker without OBJ pic.twitter.com/JkRt1nNsIN — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 7, 2021

Mayfield has played well without Beckham in the past. It’ll be interesting to see how Beckham plays on a new team, but right now, the Browns’ offense appears to be in pretty good shape.

“It remains to be seen how Odell does without Baker, but we already know Baker does better without Odell,” Robin Lundberg tweeted.

It remains to be seen how Odell does without Baker, but we already know Baker does better without Odell. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) November 7, 2021

The Browns, 4-4 on the season, are in desperate need of a win on Sunday afternoon. So far, so good, as Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-7, toward the end of the first half.

This afternoon’s game is airing on local CBS stations.