The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Baker Mayfield Today

Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield talk before a game.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns talk on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are playing the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era on Sunday afternoon.

So far, things are going very well.

Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-7, on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield is 7 for 8 for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Unsurprisingly, many are taking to social media to make jokes about Mayfield’s performance without Beckham on the field.

Mayfield has played well without Beckham in the past. It’ll be interesting to see how Beckham plays on a new team, but right now, the Browns’ offense appears to be in pretty good shape.

“It remains to be seen how Odell does without Baker, but we already know Baker does better without Odell,” Robin Lundberg tweeted.

The Browns, 4-4 on the season, are in desperate need of a win on Sunday afternoon. So far, so good, as Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-7, toward the end of the first half.

This afternoon’s game is airing on local CBS stations.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.