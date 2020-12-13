Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Kyle Trask Against LSU

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is arguably the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, but he doesn’t look like it tonight.

Trask is having a rough first half against LSU at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday evening.

Florida is trailing LSU, 14-7, midway through the second quarter. The Gators’ quarterback has had a couple of costly turnovers.

Trask is 9 for 17 for 136 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. One of Trask’s interceptions was returned for a touchdown. Florida’s quarterback was taunted by LSU’s defensive back during the touchdown return, too.

LSU PICK-SIX TO THE HOUSE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UBEtDYncuc — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2020

Fans are now joking that the player who wins the Heisman Trophy can’t be taunted like this.

“you’re ineligible to win the Heisman if a defender turns around to stare you down while returning one of your passes for a pick-six. I’m sorry that’s just the rule,” The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman tweeted.

you're ineligible to win the Heisman if a defender turns around to stare you down while returning one of your passes for a pick-six. I'm sorry that's just the rule pic.twitter.com/sVh4M8AWD5 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 13, 2020

Others are saying that Trask is forcing it too much against LSU, perhaps with the Heisman Trophy on his mind.

“Trask came out today and is trying to win the Heisman. He is doing the opposite,” one fan wrote.

There’s still a lot of time left, but a loss tonight could end both Trask’s Heisman Trophy candidacy and the Gators’ College Football Playoff hopes.

Florida and LSU are playing on ESPN.