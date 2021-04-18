The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Yankees

A closeup of Aaron Boone at a Yankee game.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 07: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 07, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are off to the worst start in recent franchise history, as the AL East ball club dropped another game on Sunday, falling to 5-10 on the season.

That’s good for the worst 15-game start to a season since 1997, according to the record books.

New York entered the 2021 season with World Series hopes, but so far, the Yankees have not even looked like a playoff team. The offense has been boom or bust and there is basically no reliable pitching depth behind ace Gerrit Cole.

“Yankees are 5-10, but they seem worse,” longtime MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote.

The city of New York does have one surprising thing going for it sports wise, though: the Knicks.

The New York Knicks are firmly in the playoff hunt heading into the final weeks of the regular season. Everyone is now joking that the Yankees are bad because the Knicks are good.

“A soul for a soul,” one fan joked.

While the Yankees are several games below .500, the Knicks are 31-27, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will be back in action on Tuesday against the Braves.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.