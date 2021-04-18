Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Yankees

The New York Yankees are off to the worst start in recent franchise history, as the AL East ball club dropped another game on Sunday, falling to 5-10 on the season.

That’s good for the worst 15-game start to a season since 1997, according to the record books.

New York entered the 2021 season with World Series hopes, but so far, the Yankees have not even looked like a playoff team. The offense has been boom or bust and there is basically no reliable pitching depth behind ace Gerrit Cole.

“Yankees are 5-10, but they seem worse,” longtime MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote.

Yankees are 5-10, but they seem worse — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 18, 2021

The city of New York does have one surprising thing going for it sports wise, though: the Knicks.

The New York Knicks are firmly in the playoff hunt heading into the final weeks of the regular season. Everyone is now joking that the Yankees are bad because the Knicks are good.

“A soul for a soul,” one fan joked.

A soul for a soul. pic.twitter.com/pSqyMebSSo — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) April 18, 2021

While the Yankees are several games below .500, the Knicks are 31-27, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will be back in action on Tuesday against the Braves.