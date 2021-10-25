The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About This 49ers Fan

A closeup of a 49ers football helmet. Kyle Shanahan revealed his starter between Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens ahead of Week 3.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jokes are pouring in about the San Francisco 49ers fan – and the woman sitting next to him – who went viral on Sunday evening.

A bad storm is hitting the West Coast this weekend and the Bay Area is getting some of it on Sunday night.

The 49ers are hosting the Colts in the middle of a “bomb cyclone.” Heavy rain and winds are swirling around Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night.

It’s been a tough atmosphere for fans, though some are handling it better than others…

While the shirtless fan in the swim cap is the one getting most of the attention, many are joking about the classic look the woman in the raincoat gave the camera.

“Even better is the girl next to him. Looks like she is with him and she knows the camera is on them,” one fan tweeted.

“I don’t know him,” another fan joked.

“Help me,” one fan added.

“Front row seats,” he said. “Come on, go to the game with me. It will be great,” another fan joked.

It’s been a close game, at least.

The Colts are leading the 49ers, 20-18, early in the fourth quarter.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.