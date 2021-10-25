Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About This 49ers Fan

Jokes are pouring in about the San Francisco 49ers fan – and the woman sitting next to him – who went viral on Sunday evening.

A bad storm is hitting the West Coast this weekend and the Bay Area is getting some of it on Sunday night.

The 49ers are hosting the Colts in the middle of a “bomb cyclone.” Heavy rain and winds are swirling around Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night.

It’s been a tough atmosphere for fans, though some are handling it better than others…

This 49ers fan 🤣 pic.twitter.com/k7WXYObsQz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2021

While the shirtless fan in the swim cap is the one getting most of the attention, many are joking about the classic look the woman in the raincoat gave the camera.

“Even better is the girl next to him. Looks like she is with him and she knows the camera is on them,” one fan tweeted.

“I don’t know him,” another fan joked.

“Help me,” one fan added.

“Front row seats,” he said. “Come on, go to the game with me. It will be great,” another fan joked.

It’s been a close game, at least.

The Colts are leading the 49ers, 20-18, early in the fourth quarter.